Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.43, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

