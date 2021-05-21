Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

