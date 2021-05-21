Robert H. Gidel Sells 6,905 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 363,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,213. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.