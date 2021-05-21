Robert R. Wright Sells 4,500 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $122.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

