Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

