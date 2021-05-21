Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens cut Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR opened at $168.28 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $103.51 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

