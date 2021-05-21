Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys Shares of 4,712 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,605,000 after acquiring an additional 353,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

