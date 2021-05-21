Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $269,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $223.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

