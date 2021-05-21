Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $506,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.50 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

