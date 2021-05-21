Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $192.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

