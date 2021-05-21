Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

