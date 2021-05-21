Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roku by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $335.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day moving average is $349.18. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,715 shares of company stock valued at $113,422,475. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

