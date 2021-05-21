Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.930-4.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.60.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. 3,634,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

