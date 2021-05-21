Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,695. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.