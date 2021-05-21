Roth Capital Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 638,363 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.