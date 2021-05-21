Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 251.40 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 354.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

