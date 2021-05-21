Round Table Services LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Magnite makes up about 0.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magnite worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,590,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

