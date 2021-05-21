Round Table Services LLC Has $303,000 Position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,368 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the first quarter valued at $4,823,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,472.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,590 shares of company stock valued at $315,621 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

