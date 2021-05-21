Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

