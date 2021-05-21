Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Get Extendicare alerts:

TSE:EXE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.03. 57,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,733. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.