Royal Bank of Canada Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,612. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

