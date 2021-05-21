Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $73.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

