Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

