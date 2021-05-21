Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$129.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$128.00 to C$129.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.90.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$122.97 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.03 and a 12 month high of C$123.34. The company has a market cap of C$175.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

