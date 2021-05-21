Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Shares Down 3.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.65. 102,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 157,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.