Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Royal Mail stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

