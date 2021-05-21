RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $684.60

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 684.60 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 684.20 ($8.94), with a volume of 4134360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.40 ($8.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 682.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 671.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

