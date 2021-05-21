RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Head-To-Head Survey

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RTCORE and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, meaning that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.33 $212.00 million $2.90 26.83

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Summary

TriNet Group beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

