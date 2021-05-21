Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $121.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

