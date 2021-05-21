Ryder System Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,420% compared to the average volume of 319 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

