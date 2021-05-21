Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

SBB stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$629.63 million and a PE ratio of -120.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

