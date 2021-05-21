Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.