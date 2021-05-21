Salient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 31,410 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

RUN opened at $44.69 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.