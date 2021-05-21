Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

CSGP traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $850.47. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,457. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $635.00 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $869.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.