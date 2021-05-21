Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,005,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 1,969,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 473,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Shares of JETS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,635. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.