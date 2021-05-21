Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 8,580 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $107.19. 588,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,248,560. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67.

