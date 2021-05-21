Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 5,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 5th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

