Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,519. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.