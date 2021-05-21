Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $399.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 202812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Science Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.64. The company has a market cap of £161.95 million and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Science Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

About Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

