Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SAG opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Wednesday. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £158.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.64.

Get Science Group alerts:

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.