Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $199.53 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

