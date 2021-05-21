Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,705 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 722.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

