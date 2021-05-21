Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,655 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,860,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.