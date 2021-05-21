Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,322 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.