Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,644 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $46.54 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

