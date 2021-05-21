SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

SE stock opened at $246.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.73. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.72 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

