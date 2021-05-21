Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

STX stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

