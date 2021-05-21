Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Clearway Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

