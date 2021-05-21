Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $38.23 on Monday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.