Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.00

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 45625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

